Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has had a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (25.6%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.272
|AVG
|.167
|.298
|OBP
|.200
|.506
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.26 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.53 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 7.53 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
