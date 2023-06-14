The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Buccaneers games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.

The Buccaneers collected five wins at home last year and three away.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

On defense last year, Devin White helped set the tone with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +5000 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +8000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

