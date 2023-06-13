On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 65 hits, batting .308 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 39 of 56 games this year (69.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (35.7%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (21.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 53.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .316 AVG .298 .404 OBP .400 .547 SLG .532 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 17 RBI 17 23/16 K/BB 16/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings