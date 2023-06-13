How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA slate has three quality competitions in store. Among those contests is the Washington Mystics squaring off against the Indiana Fever.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-6
- WAS Record: 5-3
- IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- WAS Stats: 75.4 PPG (11th in WNBA), 73.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (15.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -201
- IND Odds to Win: +163
- Total: 157.5 points
The New York Liberty host the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 6-2
- ATL Record: 2-5
- NYL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 82.6 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.3 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (24.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (16.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11
- NYL Odds to Win: -714
- ATL Odds to Win: +483
- Total: 169.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Phoenix Mercury take on the Seattle Storm
The Storm travel to face the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 2-5
- SEA Record: 1-6
- PHO Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
- SEA Stats: 73.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -242
- SEA Odds to Win: +194
- Total: 162.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.