Wander Franco -- batting .289 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Hogan Harris

NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

In 71.9% of his 64 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (34.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 30 games this season (46.9%), including 10 multi-run games (15.6%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 26 .305 AVG .284 .361 OBP .351 .523 SLG .422 21 XBH 8 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 15/10 11 SB 11

Athletics Pitching Rankings