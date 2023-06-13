The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (30.0%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 50 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .169 AVG .250 .297 OBP .340 .260 SLG .534 5 XBH 11 1 HR 6 5 RBI 17 23/13 K/BB 27/12 7 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings