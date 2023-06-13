Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Esteury Ruiz and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.357/.482 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 66 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .289/.406/.491 slash line so far this season.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a .260/.319/.336 slash line on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 51 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .259/.359/.508 slash line so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

