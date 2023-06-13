Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) will clash with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (18-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +185 moneyline odds to win. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 44, or 73.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 10-1 (90.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 18, or 27.3%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won six of 27 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 6-4.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+155) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Wander Franco 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

