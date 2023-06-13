Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Jalen Beeks, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 113 home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .472 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (394 total runs).

The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Beeks (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.12 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed two innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Beeks does not have a quality start yet this season.

Beeks is yet to go five or more innings in any of his six starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

In 14 of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jalen Beeks Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove

