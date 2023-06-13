How to Watch the Rays vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Jalen Beeks, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 113 home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .472 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (394 total runs).
- The Rays are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Beeks (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.12 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed two innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Beeks does not have a quality start yet this season.
- Beeks is yet to go five or more innings in any of his six starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).
- In 14 of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
