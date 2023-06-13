The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will meet on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Rays have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 60 total times this season. They've gone 44-16 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (90.9% winning percentage).

The Rays have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 69 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-27-4).

The Rays have an 8-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 72.7% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 17-14 21-10 27-11 37-18 11-3

