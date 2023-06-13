Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21) versus the Oakland Athletics (18-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (2-3) to the mound, while Shintaro Fujinami (3-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Rays are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 60 times and won 44, or 73.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 394 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule