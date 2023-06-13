Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.7%).
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 26 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 50.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.291
|AVG
|.288
|.433
|OBP
|.375
|.547
|SLG
|.432
|13
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|16
|27/22
|K/BB
|35/16
|6
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.34 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Harris (1-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.