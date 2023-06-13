The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .406.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.7%).

In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 26 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 50.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .291 AVG .288 .433 OBP .375 .547 SLG .432 13 XBH 8 8 HR 4 28 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 35/16 6 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings