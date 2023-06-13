The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .224 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

In 62.5% of his 40 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (30.0%), and in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (45.0%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (52.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 16 .234 AVG .211 .286 OBP .258 .506 SLG .596 8 XBH 10 6 HR 6 14 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 25/4 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings