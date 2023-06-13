Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .309.
- Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 34 of 52 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (32.7%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|.301
|AVG
|.321
|.363
|OBP
|.341
|.621
|SLG
|.385
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|10/3
|3
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.34).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- Harris (1-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
