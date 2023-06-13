The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .309.

Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 34 of 52 games this season (65.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (32.7%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Ramirez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24 games this year (46.2%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 21 .301 AVG .321 .363 OBP .341 .621 SLG .385 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 21 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 10/3 3 SB 1

