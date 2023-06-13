The Florida Panthers go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+165) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (-200).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 15 of their 20 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Florida has won four of its five games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.8 2.1

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.3 2.6

