Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Rangers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .240 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mejia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.

Mejia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.7%).

He has homered in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Mejia has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this year (44.8%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .212 AVG .271 .250 OBP .308 .365 SLG .396 6 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings