Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Rangers.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .240 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Mejia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.7%).
  • He has homered in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (44.8%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.212 AVG .271
.250 OBP .308
.365 SLG .396
6 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.34).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Fujinami (3-6) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-6 with an 11.12 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Milwaukee Brewers without allowing a hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 11.12, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.