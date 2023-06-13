Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Rangers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .240 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mejia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- He has homered in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Mejia has driven in a run in eight games this year (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (44.8%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.212
|AVG
|.271
|.250
|OBP
|.308
|.365
|SLG
|.396
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.34).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Fujinami (3-6) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-6 with an 11.12 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Milwaukee Brewers without allowing a hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 11.12, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
