Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.272
|AVG
|.167
|.298
|OBP
|.200
|.506
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.34 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Harris (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
