At +12500, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in NFL), and it ranked ninth defensively with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In 17 games last year, Devin White delivered 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Vikings September 10 1 - +5000 Bears September 17 2 - +5000 Eagles September 25 3 - +700 @ Saints October 1 4 - +3000 Lions October 15 6 - +1800 Falcons October 22 7 - +8000 @ Bills October 26 8 - +800 @ Texans November 5 9 - +15000 Titans November 12 10 - +12500 @ 49ers November 19 11 - +900 @ Colts November 26 12 - +8000 Panthers December 3 13 - +8000 @ Falcons December 10 14 - +8000 @ Packers December 17 15 - +6600 Jaguars December 24 16 - +2500 Saints December 31 17 - +3000 @ Panthers January 7 18 - +8000

