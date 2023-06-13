Rhyne Howard's Atlanta Dream (2-5) and Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (6-2) take the court at Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

New York enters this game following a 102-93 victory versus Dallas. The Liberty's leading scorer was Breanna Stewart, who finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Atlanta lost to Connecticut 89-77 in their last game. Cheyenne Parker (20 PTS, 14 REB, 2 BLK, 69.2 FG%) ended the game as Atlanta's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-700 to win)

Liberty (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+500 to win)

Dream (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-11.5)

Liberty (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are fourth in the WNBA offensively (82.6 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.3 points conceded).

In 2023, Atlanta is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.4 per game) but second-worst in rebounds conceded (37.4).

This season the Dream are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 18.3 per game.

Atlanta is the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (16.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Dream make 7.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Giving up 8 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.9% from beyond the arc, Atlanta is ninth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream averaged 76.2 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 on the road.

In 2022-23, Atlanta allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (83.7).

At home, the Dream sunk 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than they averaged away (8.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.5%) than away (35.9%) as well.

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won one of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dream have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Atlanta is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 16.7% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.