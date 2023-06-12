Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.405) and total hits (65) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 70.9% of his games this season (39 of 55), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (36.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more RBI seven times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54.5% of his games this season (30 of 55), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .316 AVG .308 .404 OBP .406 .547 SLG .549 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 17 RBI 17 23/16 K/BB 15/13 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings