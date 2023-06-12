Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.405) and total hits (65) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 70.9% of his games this season (39 of 55), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (36.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more RBI seven times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (30 of 55), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.316
|AVG
|.308
|.404
|OBP
|.406
|.547
|SLG
|.549
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|23/16
|K/BB
|15/13
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.39).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (1-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
