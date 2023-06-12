Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.486) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 73.0% of his 63 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (12.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI eight times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 63 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|25
|.305
|AVG
|.290
|.361
|OBP
|.357
|.523
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|15/10
|11
|SB
|11
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.39).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.