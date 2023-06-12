Wander Franco -- 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.486) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 73.0% of his 63 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (12.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI eight times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 of 63 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 25 .305 AVG .290 .361 OBP .357 .523 SLG .430 21 XBH 8 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 15/10 11 SB 11

Athletics Pitching Rankings