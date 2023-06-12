Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is hitting .172 with a walk.
- Brujan has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.231
|AVG
|.125
|.286
|OBP
|.176
|.231
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.39).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in the league).
- Kaprielian (1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.