The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .211.
  • Walls has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this year (24 of 49), with more than one hit five times (10.2%).
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 24
.169 AVG .250
.297 OBP .344
.260 SLG .548
5 XBH 11
1 HR 6
5 RBI 17
23/13 K/BB 26/12
7 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.39).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
