The Oakland Athletics (17-50) aim to extend their five-game winning streak when they meet the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (8-1) against the Athletics and James Kaprielian (1-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (8-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (1-6, 7.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (8-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 7.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Zach Eflin vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 245 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 496 hits, 27th in baseball, with 65 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Athletics have gone 9-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.

Kaprielian has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Kaprielian is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

James Kaprielian vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the best slugging percentage (.474) and ranks second in home runs hit (112) in all of MLB. They have a collective .264 batting average, and are third in the league with 603 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 391 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Kaprielian has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.