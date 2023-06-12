Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Athletics on June 12, 2023
Esteury Ruiz and Wander Franco are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (beginning at 9:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Eflin Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (8-1) for his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Eflin has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 31
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|9
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He has a .299/.360/.486 slash line on the season.
- Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has put up 65 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a .313/.405/.548 slash line so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.324/.341 on the season.
- Ruiz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 6
|0-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
