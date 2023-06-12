Esteury Ruiz and Wander Franco are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday (beginning at 9:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (8-1) for his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eflin has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 6 6.2 3 0 0 9 1 at Cubs May. 31 6.0 4 3 3 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .299/.360/.486 slash line on the season.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 65 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a .313/.405/.548 slash line so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 68 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.324/.341 on the season.

Ruiz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

