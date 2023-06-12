Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) will match up against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (17-50) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, June 12. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to upset. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (8-1, 2.97 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (1-6, 7.21 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 44, or 74.6%, of those games.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Rays have an 8-1 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (26.2%) in those contests.

The Athletics have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Luke Raley 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -400 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.