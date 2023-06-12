James Kaprielian will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are second in MLB action with 112 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season, putting up 245 extra-base hits.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (391 total).

The Rays rank second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Eflin is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Eflin will look to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres - Away Shane McClanahan Ryan Weathers 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell

