The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will hit the field against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +220 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -105 -115

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Tampa Bay's past three contests has been 8.3, a span during which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 44 of the 59 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (74.6%).

Tampa Bay has played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-26-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 17-13 21-10 27-10 37-17 11-3

