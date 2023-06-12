Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (48-20) and Oakland Athletics (17-50) going head-to-head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on June 12.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (8-1, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with James Kaprielian (1-6, 7.21 ERA).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.

This season, the Rays have been favored 59 times and won 44, or 74.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered six games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.

The Rays have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 391 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).

Rays Schedule