The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 17.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 26 games this year (40.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 33 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .291 AVG .287 .433 OBP .371 .547 SLG .426 13 XBH 7 8 HR 4 28 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 34/15 6 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings