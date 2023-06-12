The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus totaled in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-95 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this article we will dive into Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.5 6.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.3 Assists 1.5 2.1 2.0 PRA -- 16.8 12.1 PR -- 14.7 10.1 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.5



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

Strus is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 19 0 5 0 0 0 0 6/7/2023 24 3 4 5 1 1 1 6/4/2023 29 14 2 6 4 1 0 6/1/2023 21 0 5 3 0 0 0 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.