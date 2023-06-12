Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.
- In 18.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.3%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.222
|AVG
|.292
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.542
|SLG
|.625
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|28/7
|K/BB
|23/5
|6
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.39 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.21 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
