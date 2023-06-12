The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rangers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.

In 18.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .222 AVG .292 .333 OBP .358 .542 SLG .625 13 XBH 10 4 HR 7 12 RBI 14 28/7 K/BB 23/5 6 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings