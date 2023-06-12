The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry, in his most recent showing, had 13 points and seven assists in a 108-95 loss to the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lowry's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 7.4 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.4 PRA -- 20.4 15.4 PR -- 15.3 11 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.1



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 33 13 3 7 1 0 0 6/7/2023 30 9 3 5 1 0 2 6/4/2023 24 9 0 3 2 0 0 6/1/2023 26 11 5 5 3 0 1 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

