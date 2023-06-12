Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .298.

In 66.7% of his 54 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 54), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .290 AVG .305 .320 OBP .362 .473 SLG .611 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 23 22/4 K/BB 25/9 7 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings