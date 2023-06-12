On Monday, Jose Siri (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .223 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 39 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.8% of those games.

In 28.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 17 games this year (43.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.9%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (51.3%), including four multi-run games (10.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 15 .234 AVG .208 .286 OBP .259 .506 SLG .566 8 XBH 9 6 HR 5 14 RBI 10 26/6 K/BB 22/4 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings