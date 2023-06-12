Isaac Paredes -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), with multiple hits 14 times (24.1%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (15.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.7% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 of 58 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .252 AVG .269 .336 OBP .352 .495 SLG .473 11 XBH 11 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings