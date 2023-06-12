Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), with multiple hits 14 times (24.1%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (15.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.7% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 58 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.252
|AVG
|.269
|.336
|OBP
|.352
|.495
|SLG
|.473
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.39 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (1-6) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
