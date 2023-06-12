Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Nuggets on Friday, 108-95. Jimmy Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while Aaron Gordon paced the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and delivers 3.2 assists.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Bam Adebayo 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Caleb Martin 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4 Gabe Vincent 13.1 1.2 2 0.7 0.3 2.3 Kyle Lowry 7.4 3.6 4.4 0.9 0.2 1.1

