Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - NBA Finals Game 5
Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Heat's Last Game
The Heat were defeated by the Nuggets on Friday, 108-95. Jimmy Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while Aaron Gordon paced the winning team with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|13
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and delivers 3.2 assists.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Heat receive 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Tyler Herro.
- Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Bam Adebayo
|17.3
|10.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|Caleb Martin
|14.7
|5.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.1
|1.2
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|Kyle Lowry
|7.4
|3.6
|4.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.1
