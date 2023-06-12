Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 5 on June 12, 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (+100)
|10.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-110)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo has collected 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-110)
|6.5 (+105)
|6.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+170)
- Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 3.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|7.5 (-115)
|2.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-118)
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points per game, 4.0 more than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebounding average of 3.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).
- Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Monday.
- He has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+115)
- Jokic has put up 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 5.0 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- Jokic has collected 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (9.5).
- Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-110)
|6.5 (+105)
|6.5 (+100)
|1.5 (+170)
- Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Monday's over/under.
- He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
