Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (-110)

The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has collected 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 3.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (-115) 2.5 (-115) 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-118)

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points per game, 4.0 more than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday (2.5).

Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-105) 12.5 (-128) 9.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115)

Jokic has put up 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 5.0 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

Jokic has collected 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.