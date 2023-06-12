The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8.5) 210 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 210.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -360 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 14.8 more than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 52 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 26.5 -110 22.9
Bam Adebayo 19.5 -120 20.4
Caleb Martin 10.5 -110 9.6
Kyle Lowry 9.5 +100 11.2
Gabe Vincent 9.5 -128 9.4

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Heat +1800 -
Nuggets -5000 -

