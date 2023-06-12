The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 14.8 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 52 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 26.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 19.5 -120 20.4 Caleb Martin 10.5 -110 9.6 Kyle Lowry 9.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -128 9.4

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +1800 - Nuggets -5000 -

