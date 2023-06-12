Heat vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-360
|+300
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These two teams rack up 225.3 points per game between them, 14.8 more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 52 times.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|26.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|19.5
|-120
|20.4
|Caleb Martin
|10.5
|-110
|9.6
|Kyle Lowry
|9.5
|+100
|11.2
|Gabe Vincent
|9.5
|-128
|9.4
Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+1800
|-
|Nuggets
|-5000
|-
