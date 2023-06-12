Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (210)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (43.5%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
