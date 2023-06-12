The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (43.5%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

