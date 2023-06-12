Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Francisco Mejia -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on June 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .240 with eight doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mejia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- In 55.2% of his 29 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 44.8% of his games this year (13 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.212
|AVG
|.271
|.250
|OBP
|.308
|.365
|SLG
|.396
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.39 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.21, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
