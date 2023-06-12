Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 108-95 loss to the Nuggets, Martin had 11 points.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.8 Assists 1.5 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 16 21.9 PR -- 14.4 20.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.4



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

Martin is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 33 11 5 1 1 0 0 6/7/2023 32 10 3 3 2 0 2 6/4/2023 21 3 5 1 1 1 1 6/1/2023 25 3 4 0 1 1 1 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.