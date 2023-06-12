The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +12500.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

Devin White registered 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Vikings September 10 1 - +5000 Bears September 17 2 - +5000 Eagles September 25 3 - +700 @ Saints October 1 4 - +3000 Lions October 15 6 - +1800 Falcons October 22 7 - +8000 @ Bills October 26 8 - +800 @ Texans November 5 9 - +15000 Titans November 12 10 - +12500 @ 49ers November 19 11 - +900 @ Colts November 26 12 - +8000 Panthers December 3 13 - +8000 @ Falcons December 10 14 - +8000 @ Packers December 17 15 - +6600 Jaguars December 24 16 - +2500 Saints December 31 17 - +3000 @ Panthers January 7 18 - +8000

