Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 63 hits, batting .309 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 38 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (21 of 54), with more than one RBI seven times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (53.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .310 AVG .308 .402 OBP .406 .549 SLG .549 13 XBH 12 7 HR 5 17 RBI 17 22/16 K/BB 15/13 0 SB 0

