Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (33.9%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 25 .299 AVG .290 .358 OBP .357 .503 SLG .430 20 XBH 8 4 HR 3 20 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 15/10 11 SB 11

Rangers Pitching Rankings