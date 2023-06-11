Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (33.9%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|25
|.299
|AVG
|.290
|.358
|OBP
|.357
|.503
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|15/10
|11
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Perez (6-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5).
