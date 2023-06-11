On Sunday, Taylor Walls (hitting .031 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .209 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Walls has recorded a hit in 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%), including five multi-hit games (10.4%).

In six games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Walls has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (29.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.3%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (45.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .162 AVG .250 .287 OBP .344 .243 SLG .548 4 XBH 11 1 HR 6 4 RBI 17 22/12 K/BB 26/12 7 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings