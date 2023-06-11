Shane McClanahan's Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) take on the Texas Rangers (41-22) on Sunday at Tropicana Field, as he looks to pick up his 10th win of the season. It starts at 1:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send McClanahan (9-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (6-1) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (9-1) will take the mound for the Rays, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.02, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (6-1) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

During 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.

Perez is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Perez is looking to pick up his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.