You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays' Shane McClanahan (9-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 13 starts this season.

McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Cubs May. 30 5.2 6 2 2 7 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane McClanahan's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .296/.358/.474 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has recorded 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.407/.493 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 7 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.363/.487 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.330/.506 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.