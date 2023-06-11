Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on June 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays' Shane McClanahan (9-1) will make his 14th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 13 starts this season.
- McClanahan has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 30
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .296/.358/.474 so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has recorded 64 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.407/.493 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 78 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .297/.363/.487 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .268/.330/.506 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
