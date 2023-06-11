Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) clash with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-22) in the series rubber match at Tropicana Field on Sunday, June 11. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rangers have +155 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 43 (74.1%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rays have a 15-2 record (winning 88.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rangers have won in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL East -300 - 1st

