How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia at Tropicana Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 111 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .473 slugging percentage this season, putting up 242 extra-base hits.
- The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (384 total runs).
- The Rays rank second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.207).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane McClanahan will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- McClanahan is trying to record his 10th quality start of the year in this game.
- McClanahan is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Ryan Weathers
